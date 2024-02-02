Prashant Kishor questions timing of Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Ace political strategist Prashant Kishor has flayed the advisors of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the timing of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, stating that he finds no rationale in his Manipur to Mumbai march months ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Known for his pivotal role in numerous successful political campaigns, be it Narendra Modi’s 2014 triumph or Mamata Banerjee’s 2021 victory, Kishor expressed surprise at Gandhi’s decision to embark on the yatra in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He emphasised that the timing seemed ill-suited for such an endeavour.



“Look at whoever is advising them. This could be the worst time for you to leave headquarters and go for a yatra,” said Kishor in an interview with India Today. According to him, the yatra should have been conducted much earlier, possibly six months to a year before the elections. He stressed the importance of focusing efforts on meeting strategic allies, raising resources, finalising candidates, and addressing daily challenges.



“When you are needed at headquarters, you are in the field. When you needed to be in the field then you were sitting in Delhi. I don’t know who advises them,” Kishor said. Expressing his disbelief at the advisors’ approach, he also pointed out the critical timing amid the backdrop of losing a key ally in Bihar, in obvious reference to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ditching the Mahagathbandhan and forming a new government in alliance with the BJP.



The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20. The Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held between April and May.

