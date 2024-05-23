Prashant Kishor is not BJP spokesperson, Congress sharing 'fake' letter, says his party

Election strategist Prashant Kishor’s party has denied that he has been named a national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The clarification by Jan Suraaj followed a purported BJP statement issued by its president JP Nadda making the announcement about Kishor.

Calling the supposed BJP statement a fake, Kishor's party blamed the Congress and its leader Jairam Ramesh for causing confusion.

Jan Suraaj clarifies

On its official X handle, Jan Suraaj shared a screenshot that they claimed proved that the document was shared by Jairam Ramesh on WhatsApp.

"Look at the irony! Congress, Rahul Gandhi You all talk about fake news and claim to be the victims. Now see yourself how … Jairam Ramesh, apparently a senior leader, is personally circulating a fake document," it said in the post.

The image shows a BJP letterhead claiming that Nadda has appointed Kishor as a national spokesperson. It was shared by several users on X and Facebook.

Kishore’s prediction

The image went viral after Kishor predicted a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on Tuesday. Kishore had worked with Modi in the 2014 elections that brought him to power a decade ago.

According to Kishore, the BJP tally in this election may hover around its 2019 score of 303 or better than it.