Pralhad Joshi: BJP MP Prathap Simha's statement taken in Parliament security breach case

Pralhad Joshi: BJP MP Prathap Simhas statement taken in Parliament security breach case
BJP Lok Sabha member Prathap Simha | File Photo

Agencies
22 Dec 2023 7:55 AM GMT

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the statement of BJP Lok Sabha member Prathap Simha has been recorded as part of the probe in the Parliament security breach case.

Addressing a press conference here, Joshi said an investigation is going on in the December 13 security breach, and the law will take its course after the report is submitted.

The protesters who had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 and set off smoke canisters had entered Parliament on passes issued by Simha's office.

Simha is a two-term Lok Sabha member from Mysuru. PTI

