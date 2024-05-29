Prajwal will be arrested at the airport upon return: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru, May 29 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, will be arrested as soon as he arrives at the airport here.

The statement comes two days after Prajwal released a video statement promising that he would appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the cases against him, on May 31.

According to official sources, the Hassan MP has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, and is expected to land in the city in the small hours of May 31.

Addressing reporters here, Parameshwara said, "All necessary measures have to be taken, as a warrant has been issued against him (Prajwal). He has to be arrested. SIT is waiting, they will arrest him and will take his statement, and their (SIT) process will start." Asked if Prajwal would be arrested at the airport on landing, he said, "it (arrest) has to be done there (at airport), as a warrant has been issued. So he will have to be arrested." Prajwal (33), the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is facing charges of sexually abusing women.

He reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls, and is still at large. A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts has already been issued by Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant on May 18 against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT.

To a question on the arrest of two persons by SIT in connection with the pen drive circulation case, the Home Minister said more than the question of Congress, BJP and JD(S), whoever is involved in this case, will be arrested.

"Already 11-12 people have been arrested, whoever they (SIT) feel are involved in the case, during the investigation, they will arrest them and inquire them," he added.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after several pen drives allegedly containing explicit videos involving Prajwal were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

To a query regarding the case in which money to the tune of crores was embezzled at a state-run corporation under Scheduled Tribes Welfare department, and an official committed suicide in connection with the case, the Home Minister said CID probe is on.

"The department has lodged a complaint. Rs 187 crore (misappropriated), out of that Rs 94 crore or so has been transferred (without authorisation). Each one gives a different figure. Someone mentioned Rs 84 crore, while others said Rs 97 crore. It will be known from the investigation. Truth will come out," he said.

Reacting to reports that money was transferred to accounts of various IT companies, he said, "It is said that prima facie the money has gone to eight to ten accounts. It will be known from the investigation." On BJP demanding the resignation of Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra, Parameshwara said, "they (BJP) will keep asking for resignation for every incident. Let the investigation happen. It is alleged (in the death note of the officer) that the Minister gave oral orders on transferring the funds, truth will be known from the probe." When pointed out that Congress while in opposition had sought then Minister K S Eshwarappa's resignation following the suicide of a contractor naming him, he said, "in that case the Minister Eshwarappa was named, that's not the case here. We will have to wait for the probe." PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)