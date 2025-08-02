Pragya Thakur alleges she was tortured to name Modi, others in Malegaon case

Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who was recently acquitted in the Malegaon blast case, said on Saturday (August 2) that she was forced and tortured to take the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur further alleged that those who tortured her kept saying to name the people, and only then would they stop beating her.

‘Gave all information in writing’

“ I have given all the information in writing and mentioned all those whom I was forced to name. They kept saying, “Name these guys and we will not beat you. They aimed to torture me,” said Thakur.

She further alleged that Congress was behind the “false case” as part of a “larger conspiracy” to defame the saffron and the armed forces, reported India Today.

The report further stated, describing her acquittal as a “victory for Dharma”, Thakur alleged that Congress filed the baseless case, dubbing the grand old party as “anti-religion”.

“It is a party that feeds terrorists. Congress can never become a nationalist party,” the report quoted Thakur as saying. She further alleged that she was not given proper medical care, adding that this has resulted in her current ill health. She said that she had become “completely weak from within.”

What the court said

Thakur’s comments come days after she, along with six others accused, were acquitted in the Malegaon blast case by a special court in Mumbai. The court noted that there was "no reliable and cogent evidence" against them.

The acquittal came nearly 17 years after a blast in Malegaon town of north Maharashtra claimed six lives.

Judge’s observation

Special Judge A K Lahoti, assigned to hear cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here, flagged several loopholes in the prosecution's case and the investigation carried out, and said the accused persons deserved the benefit of doubt.

An explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon town, located about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008, killing six persons and injuring 101 others.

The court noted that the prosecution failed to prove that the motorcycle that allegedly triggered the blasts belonged to Thakur.

The court also observed that while the prosecution had proven a bomb blast did occur, it failed to establish that the explosive was planted on the motorbike.

