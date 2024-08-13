Hindenberg Report: Congress seeks JPC probe; nationwide protest on Aug 22

Demanding the resignation of SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, the Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the party plans a nationwide agitation on August 22 on the latest Hindenberg Report revelations.

He said the party would demand a JPC probe into the allegations and Madhabi Puri Buch's immediate resignation. The Congress is also planning a nationwide campaign to demand a caste census, but the date for this will be announced soon.



Chairing a meeting of the party's general secretaries, state unit chiefs and AICC state in-charges to discuss organisational matters and draw up a list of issues of national importance for election preparedness, Kharge said that the party's focus will also be on the pressing issues of "unbridled unemployment" and "uncontrolled inflation".

"The pressing issues of unbridled unemployment and uncontrolled inflation and depletion of household savings are our focus. The poor and middle class have been betrayed," he said.

A key issue that the party will highlight is the "shocking revelations of a nexus" between the SEBI and Adani that requires a thorough investigation.

