Hindenberg Report: Congress seeks JPC probe; nationwide protest on Aug 22
Demanding the resignation of SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, the Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the party plans a nationwide agitation on August 22 on the latest Hindenberg Report revelations.
He said the party would demand a JPC probe into the allegations and Madhabi Puri Buch's immediate resignation. The Congress is also planning a nationwide campaign to demand a caste census, but the date for this will be announced soon.
Chairing a meeting of the party's general secretaries, state unit chiefs and AICC state in-charges to discuss organisational matters and draw up a list of issues of national importance for election preparedness, Kharge said that the party's focus will also be on the pressing issues of "unbridled unemployment" and "uncontrolled inflation".
"The pressing issues of unbridled unemployment and uncontrolled inflation and depletion of household savings are our focus. The poor and middle class have been betrayed," he said.
A key issue that the party will highlight is the "shocking revelations of a nexus" between the SEBI and Adani that requires a thorough investigation.
"The money of small investors in the stock market can't be jeopardised. The Modi government must immediately seek the resignation of the SEBI chairperson and constitute a JPC in this regard," the Congress chief said.
Further, Kharge said that an attack on the Constitution continues unabated under the Modi-led NDA government and the caste census is a demand of people. Besides these issues, the Congress will also continue its fight to demand legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price of crop.
The Agnipath scheme must be scrapped as well, said Kharge.
He also attacked the government over the issue of railway safety saying "train derailments have become a norm".
Climate-related disasters and collapsing infrastructure are also a cause of concern, the senior leader said. "We would design a national campaign around all these problems and go to the people, he pointed out.
