The Opposition parties are planning to corner the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the horrific violence in Manipur as well as other issues including the controversial Uniform Civil Code. File photo

Centre calls all-party meet on special Parliament session

The meeting invitation has been despatched to all relevant leaders via email, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on social media site X.

The Federal
13 Sep 2023 10:18 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-09-13 10:22:07.0)

A meeting of the floor leaders of all political parties has been convened on September 17, a day before the start of a five-day Parliament session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday (September 13).

The invitation for the meeting has been sent to all concerned leaders through e-mail, Joshi posted on social media platform X.

On August 31, Joshi announced a "special session" of Parliament for five days from September 18, but did not spell out any specific agenda for it.

"Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Joshi had posted on X.


(Details awaited)


The Federal
    X