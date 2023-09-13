Centre calls all-party meet on special Parliament session

A meeting of the floor leaders of all political parties has been convened on September 17, a day before the start of a five-day Parliament session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday (September 13).

The invitation for the meeting has been sent to all concerned leaders through e-mail, Joshi posted on social media platform X.

On August 31, Joshi announced a "special session" of Parliament for five days from September 18, but did not spell out any specific agenda for it.

"Ahead of the parliament session from the 18th of this month, an all-party floor leaders meeting has been convened on the 17th at 4.30 PM," says Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. https://t.co/l0injnGrLW pic.twitter.com/XPG9rTAJUq — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2023

"Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Joshi had posted on X.





(Details awaited)



