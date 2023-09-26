Political convenience can't determine response to terrorism: Jaishankar's veiled dig at Canada

India on Tuesday (September 26) asked the UN member states not to allow “political convenience” to determine responses to terrorism, extremism and violence, in what appears to be a veiled attack on Canada amid the diplomatic standoff.

Addressing the 78th UN General Assembly session here, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called out nations (without naming any) that interfere with internal affairs of others. He said respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be “exercises in cherry picking” and asserted that the days when a few nations set the agenda and expected others to fall in line are over.

Jaishankar’s remarks - coming amid the India-Canada diplomatic row and continuing tension along the border with Pakistan - have been interpreted as a subtle swipe at both countries. Last week there were sharper words for Pakistan; India demanded Islamabad shut its “infrastructure of terrorism” and said matters pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were its “internal affairs”.





“We must never again allow an injustice like vaccine apartheid to recur. Climate action too cannot continue to witness an evasion of historical responsibilities. The power of markets should not be utilised to steer food and energy from the needy to the wealthy,” he said.



“Nor must we countenance that political convenience determines responses to terrorism, extremism and violence. Similarly, respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercises in cherry picking. When reality departs from the rhetoric, we must have the courage to call it out... without genuine solidarity, there can never be real trust,” the minister added.

His remarks appear to be directed at Canada whose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently alleged “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on his country’s soil on June 18 in British Columbia, a charge angrily rejected by New Delhi as “absurd” and “motivated”. India has described Trudeau’s allegations as “politically motivated” while stating that there is a “degree of prejudice”.



