Police find burnt phone pieces in Parliament breach; add evidence to destruction charges

Four days following the breach of Parliament security, Delhi Police officials announced the discovery of shattered and charred mobile phone fragments in Nagaur, Rajasthan

Police have added IPC sections related to destruction of evidence to the FIR against the accused.

An officer privy to the investigations said a few pieces of mobile phones have been recovered on Saturday on the instance of Lalit Jha, who was among six arrested by the police in connection to the case.

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday took Jha to Rajasthan's Nagaur where he stayed with the help of accused Mahesh Kumawat, officials said.

Sources said that the Delhi Police has decided to add more IPC sections, including Section 201 (destruction of evidence/disappearance of evidence) in the FIR registered on December 13. Police have filed terrorism charges under the stringent UAPA against the accused.

Police officials said Jha and Kumawat intentionally destroyed the mobile phones to hide technical evidence related to the case.

The Delhi Police have arrested six persons so far – Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat for their alleged involvement in the Parliament security breach case.

Two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D – had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two others – Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi – released coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

Jha, who was present outside the gate, had recorded the act on his mobile phone. After uploading it on social media and sharing it with his friends, he went to Nagaur in Rajasthan. Kumawat and accused Kailash, who are cousins, allegedly arranged his stay there.

Later Jha and Kumawat came to Delhi and surrendered to the police.