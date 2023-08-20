PM’s claims not true, China has taken land of farmers in Ladakh: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Ladakh, on Sunday (August 20) claimed that China has occupied stretches of land in the region, but the Narendra Modi government was refusing to accept the same.

“Here, the concern is of course that China has taken away the land…people have said that China’s army has entered the area and their grazing land was taken away but the prime minister said that not an inch of land was taken away. But it is not true, you can ask anyone,” Rahul said while addressing reporters at Pangong Tso lake.

The former Congress president also said that people of Ladakh are not happy with the status given to them and want to be administered by a public representative instead of a bureaucrat.

“There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh, they are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want representation and there is a problem of unemployment…people are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but by the voice of the people,” ANI quoted him as saying.

On Sunday morning, Rahul paid tributes to his father and late Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at the banks of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.



