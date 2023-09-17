On birthday, Modi takes Delhi Metro ride, launches Vishwakarma scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 17) took a Metro ride before inaugurating the extension of the Delhi Metro's Airport Line, which now will terminate at YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station.

Modi took a Metro ride from the Dhaula Kuan station to the newly-built YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 metro station. During the ride, many passengers interacted with Modi, wished him on his birthday and snapped selfies with him.

He unveiled a plaque at the new station marking the nearly two-km extension extension of the Airport Line. Modi also interacted with some Metro workers at the station, sources said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels in Delhi Metro ahead of inaugurating the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station ‘YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’. pic.twitter.com/O3sKCNDcTK — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2023

The high-speed corridor has been extended from Dwarka Sector 21 to the YashoBhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station, which has been built underground using the conventional cut-and-cover technology.

The opening of the new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 will enhance urban connectivity in the sub-city and will make it easier for people to reach the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named YashoBhoomi.

PM Modi later inaugurated the Phase-1 of 'Yashobhoomi', a state-of-the-art convention and expo centre, in Dwarka.

"Passenger operations on this extended section will start from 3 pm today. With the addition of this section, the total length of the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 is 24.9 km," a senior official said.

In addition to serving the convention centre, this new station will also provide metro connectivity to the residents around Dwarka Sector 25 and the new sectors along the Dwarka Expressway in neighbouring Gurugram. Residents of these areas will now be able to reach central Delhi in about half an hour, officials said.

With the opening of this section, the total length of the Delhi Metro network has now increased to 393 km with 288 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro in Gurugram.

The Airport Express Line now has seven metro stations — New Delhi (interchange with Yellow Line), Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, Airport (T-3), Dwarka Sector-21 (interchange with Blue Line) and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25.

PM Vishwakarma scheme During the day, Modi also launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme, under which traditional craftsmen and artisans will be provided loan assistance at a minimal interest rate without the need for collateral. This was to mark Vishwakarma Jayanti With a financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years, the scheme will benefit about 30 lakh families of traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers. The goal of the scheme is to enhance the accessibility and quality of products and services offered by traditional artisans and craftsmen. The scheme offers collateral-free enterprise development loans of Rs 1 lakh (first tranche for 18 months’ repayment) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche for 30 months’ repayment). A concessional rate of interest of 5 per cent will be charged from the beneficiary with interest subvention cap of 8 per cent to be paid by the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises. The credit guarantee fees will be borne by the central government. More benefits The scheme also entails benefits such as recognition as a Vishwakarma through a certificate and ID card and skill verification followed by 5-7 days (40 hours) of basic training. Interested candidates can also enrol for 15 days (120 hours) of advanced training and a stipend of Rs 500 per day will be provided. Besides, a Rs 15,000 grant will be provided as a toolkit incentive and an incentive for digital transaction of Rs 1 per transaction for up to 100 transactions monthly. A National Committee for Marketing (NCM) will provide services such as quality certification, branding and promotion, e-commerce linkage, trade fair advertising, publicity, and other marketing activities. An artisan or craftsperson working with hands and tools and engaged in one of the 18 family-based traditional trades mentioned in the scheme, in the unorganised sector on a self-employment basis, shall be eligible for registration under PM Vishwakarma. The minimum age of the beneficiary should be 18 years on the date of registration. The minimum age of the beneficiary should be 18 years on the date of registration.

