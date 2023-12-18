PM should speak in Parliament on security breach issue: Congress' Adhir Chowdhury

Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) Congress MP and leader of the party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak in Parliament over the security breach issue, criticising him for taking “four days” to react to the incident.

Chowdhury also claimed that Modi broke his silence on the issue because of pressure by the opposition parties and the people of the country.

"The PM takes to 'X' whenever something happens anywhere in the world. But he took four days to react to the Parliament security breach incident. He should have come to the House the next day and assured people not to worry," Chowdhury told reporters here on Sunday.

“He finally spoke under pressure of the Opposition and the common people. I believe he should come to Parliament and speak on this issue," the West Bengal PCC chief said.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow-coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Modi on Sunday said the seriousness of the security breach in Parliament cannot be underestimated, and called for no squabbling over the issue.

In an interview to Hindi daily 'Dainik Jagran', the PM said probe agencies are investigating the incident and taking stringent measures.

Chowdhury also urged Speaker Om Birla to revoke the suspension of 13 opposition members, saying in the wake of the Parliament security breach incident, the MPs were pressing for an explanation from the government on "very troubling issues".

They should be given a fair hearing to allow them to put forth their concerns and point of view, he said in a letter to Birla.

Birla had on Saturday rejected suggestions that the suspension of the opposition members was linked to their protests over the December 13 security breach. They were suspended from the House "purely to uphold" its sanctity, he had said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)