PM praises RBI for winning Digital Transformation Award

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed as a "commendable accomplishment" the Reserve Bank of India being selected for the Digital Transformation Award 2025, and said it reflects an emphasis towards innovation and efficiency in governance.

In a post on X, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it has been selected for the Digital Transformation Award 2025 by Central Banking, London, UK.

"RBI was awarded and recognised for its initiatives, including Pravaah and Sarthi systems, that have been developed by an in-house developer team. The awards committee noted how these digital initiatives have reduced use of paper-based submissions thus transforming RBI's internal and external processes," the post read.

Tagging the post, Modi said, "A commendable accomplishment, reflecting an emphasis towards innovation and efficiency in governance." Digital innovation continues to strengthen India's financial ecosystem, thus empowering countless lives, the prime minister said. PTI

