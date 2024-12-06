President, PM, political leaders pay tribute to Ambedkar on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leaders cutting across party lines paid tributes to BR Ambedkar, the main architect of the Constitution, on his death anniversary on Friday (December 6). Modi said Ambedkar’s tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Ambedkar came from a Dalit family and rose to become one of the most important figures in Indian politics with his championing of the cause of the underprivileged. PM’s tribute “On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and a beacon of social justice,” Modi wrote on X. “Dr Ambedkar’s tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Today, as we remember his contributions, we also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision,” Modi said. The prime minister also shared a picture from his visit to Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of Ambedkar in Mumbai earlier this year.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament House premises, in New Delhi, on Friday | PTI

President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Ambedkar in Bhubaneswar.

Murmu, who is on a five-day visit to Odisha, reached AG Square and offered her tributes to Ambedkar before leaving the city for her native village at Uparneda in Mayurbhanj district.

Murmu is scheduled to visit the Uparbeda government higher primary school, her alma mater, where she spent her early years as a student.

Need to defend ideals of Ambedkar: Kharge