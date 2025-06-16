'Dedicate it to our friendship': PM Modi conferred with Cyprus' highest honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday (June 16) conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III of Cyprus, the country’s highest civilian honour.

“Humbled to receive the ‘Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III’ of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations,” the prime minister said after receiving the award.

‘Recognition of Indian values’

Terming it an honour not just for himself but for the entire nation, PM Modi said, “This honour is not just a recognition of me, Narendra Modi — it is an honour for 1.4 billion Indians. It is a tribute to their strength and aspirations.”



Also read | India-Cyprus cooperation has 'immense potential for growth': PM Modi

He added that the award symbolises the recognition of India's values, cultural heritage, and its age-old philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family.

“I dedicate this award to the friendship between India and Cyprus, to our shared values, and to Cyprus’s understanding of India,” said the prime minister.



#WATCH | Nicosia, Cyprus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...I am confident that in the time to come, our active partnership will touch new heights. Together, we will not only strengthen the progress of our two nations but also contribute towards building a peaceful and… pic.twitter.com/8Pf07YoY5C — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025

PM Modi said that he accepts the honour on behalf of all Indians with “utmost humility and gratitude,” asserting that the recognition further strengthens the mutual commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, regional integrity, and the prosperity of both nations.

The Order of Makarios III is the senior order of knighthood awarded by the country named after the first President of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios III.

Business roundtable

Meanwhile, PM Modi said India will soon become the third-largest economy in the world, highlighting myriad economic opportunities the country offers to companies from Cyprus.

Modi, who is in Cyprus on the first leg of his three-nation tour, made the remarks as he, along with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, attended a business roundtable on Sunday in Limassol, a city on the southern coast of Cyprus.

The participants of the roundtable represented diverse sectors such as banking, financial institutions, manufacturing, defence, logistics, maritime, shipping, technology, innovation, digital technologies, AI, IT services, tourism and mobility.

The prime minister highlighted India's rapid economic transformation in the last 11 years, the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi said in a statement. Emphasising the primacy being given to innovation, digital revolution, start-ups and futuristic infrastructure development, he expressed confidence that India, the fifth largest economy in the world, was well positioned to become the third largest in a few years’ time.

Reliable partner

Modi noted that Cyprus was a significant economic partner for India, particularly in the Foreign Direct Investment sector and welcomed the keen interest in Cyprus for new investments into the Indian economy. He highlighted the “immense potential for growth” in bilateral ties. Cyprus has been a “reliable partner to India for a long time now,” he said.



Also read | PM Modi to embark on 5-day foreign tour; to attend G-7 Summit in Canada

Modi called Cyprus a “famous tourist destination” and added that India, too, is focusing on destination development and management, and so, “close collaboration between our tour operators will be a win-win”. He added that many other sectors also have the potential for such collaborations.

Highlighting the potential for business engagement in the financial services sector, the two leaders welcomed the signing of an MOU between the NSE International Exchange GIFT CITY, Gujarat and the Cyprus Stock Exchange, the statement said.

NIPL (NPCI International Payments Limited) and the Eurobank Cyprus reached an understanding on introducing UPI for cross-border payments between the two countries, which would benefit tourists and businesses, it said.



(With agency inputs)