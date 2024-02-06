The Federal
King Charless III crowning ceremony
King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, said the Buckingham Palace in a statement on February 5. File photo: PTI.

PM Modi wishes Britain's King Charles III speedy recovery and good health

Agencies
6 Feb 2024 5:50 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-02-06 05:50:34.0)

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Britain's King Charles III, who has been diagnosed with cancer, a speedy recovery and good health.

Modi posted on X, "I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III." King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following his recent hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday. PTI

