PM Modi wants youths to be equipped with skills in emerging tech

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the "critical" role of youths in the nation’s progress and called for adopting a futuristic approach to equip them with skills in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Speaking at an event held on Veer Bal Diwas, Modi underscored the need to adapt to rapid changes and challenges across various fields, emphasising the government's "youth-centric" policies.

"This era has moved beyond machines to machine learning. AI is taking centre stage, and we can see its application replacing conventional software. It is essential to make our youth future ready to tackle these challenges,” he said, asserting that the government is committed to supporting young talent and fostering their self-confidence.

In a ceremony celebrating Veer Bal Diwas, Modi remembered the "unparalleled" sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, the Sahibzadas, who chose "unwavering courage and faith over submission to the Mughal Empire's oppression".

"More than 300 years ago, on December 26, the Sahibzadas, despite their tender age, displayed unparalleled bravery and sacrificed their lives. They rejected every temptation and endured unimaginable torture, showing that for them, the nation’s cause was supreme,” he said, urging youths to draw inspiration from their legacy. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)