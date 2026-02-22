PM Modi stresses ‘Vocal for Local’, digital safety, and cultural pride in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 22) pushed the message of “Vocal for Local”, warned against online fraud, and stressed cultural pride during the 131st episode of Mann Ki Baat. He also highlighted innovation in agriculture and India’s growing use of artificial intelligence.



Also read | US Supreme Court throws India a lifeline. Will Modi take it?

Calling on people to remember the mantra of “Vocal for Local”, Modi urged citizens to prioritise Indian-made goods during festivals such as Holi. He said many foreign-made items have entered the market and choosing local products would help strengthen the country’s push for self-reliance.

Digital safety, cultural revival

The prime minister also warned about continuing cases of “digital arrest” scams and online fraud. Noting that awareness has improved, he said such incidents were still taking place and urged people to remain vigilant. He stressed the importance of understanding digital safety practices, including proper KYC procedures, to avoid being cheated.

Reflecting on India’s cultural and spiritual traditions, Modi recalled the massive gathering at the Maha Kumbh, describing it as a moment that reflected the country’s deep connection with its Sanatan consciousness. He added that India’s rediscovery of its heritage shows history taking a new turn, and pointed to the quiet organisation of a Kumbh celebration in Kerala as another example of cultural resurgence.

Modi also spoke about shedding colonial-era mindset, recalling the “Panch-Pran” he outlined during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said India is moving away from symbols of slavery and embracing those rooted in its own traditions. In this context, he announced that the Rajaji Festival will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 23, with an accompanying exhibition open from February 24 to March 1.

Jayalalithaa tribute, tech push

Paying tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa ahead of her birth anniversary on February 24, the prime minister said leaders committed to public welfare live on in people’s hearts. He recalled her attendance at his oath-taking ceremonies in Gujarat and described her as a decisive leader admired by the people of Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting grassroots innovation, Modi shared the story of Odisha farmer Hirod Patel, who shifted from traditional paddy cultivation to more modern agricultural practices, saying such examples show how new thinking can transform farming.



Also read | PM Modi meets AI, deeptech CEOs on use of AI in agriculture, education

The prime minister also pointed to India’s advances in artificial intelligence, referring to his recent interaction with global leaders and technology CEOs at an AI summit. He said exhibitions there demonstrated practical uses of AI, including tools for animal healthcare and systems that help farmers monitor dairy and livestock round the clock.

In addition, Modi encouraged students preparing for examinations to remain confident and positive, and applauded the achievements of Indian-origin players in the T20 World Cup.