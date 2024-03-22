PM Modi visits Bhutan, to open state-of-the-art hospital in Thimphu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a red-carpet welcome as he reached Bhutan on a two-day state visit to boost India's relations with the Himalayan nation.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay welcomed Modi at the Paro airport, where the Indian leader was given a ceremonial welcome. A large number of Bhutanese lined the 45-km route from the airport to Thimphu.

Visit’s importance

The visit is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, the Indian external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The Bhutanese prime minister wrote on X in Hindi: "Bhutan mein aapka swagat hai mere bade bhai @narendramodiji." (You are welcome in Bhutan, my elder brother.)

Modi will meet King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the fourth King of Bhutan. He will also hold talks with the Bhutanese prime minister.