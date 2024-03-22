PM Modi visits Bhutan, to open state-of-the-art hospital in Thimphu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a red-carpet welcome as he reached Bhutan on a two-day state visit to boost India's relations with the Himalayan nation.
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay welcomed Modi at the Paro airport, where the Indian leader was given a ceremonial welcome. A large number of Bhutanese lined the 45-km route from the airport to Thimphu.
Visit’s importance
The visit is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, the Indian external affairs ministry said in a statement.
The Bhutanese prime minister wrote on X in Hindi: "Bhutan mein aapka swagat hai mere bade bhai @narendramodiji." (You are welcome in Bhutan, my elder brother.)
Modi will meet King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the fourth King of Bhutan. He will also hold talks with the Bhutanese prime minister.
Modi’s schedule
Modi posted on X that he would attend various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership.
He will visit the Tashichho Dzong, a traditional Buddhist monastery and the seat of the Bhutanese government.
He will inaugurate the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu, a state-of-the-art hospital, built with Indian assistance.
India’s assessment
The visit was scheduled on March 21 and 22 but was postponed due to the inclement weather in Bhutan.
The Indian foreign ministry said the visit will help both sides to "exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples".
Shared heritage
India and Bhutan share "a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill", the statement said.
"Our shared spiritual heritage and warm people-to-people ties add depth and vibrancy to our exceptional relations," it added.India and Bhutan share close diplomatic, economic and military ties.