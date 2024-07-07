PM Modi to Austrian Chancellor: Looking forward to exploring new avenues of cooperation

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Ahead of his visit to Austria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday the shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law form the bedrock upon which the two countries will build an ever-closer partnership.

Modi's remark came a day after Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer posted on 'X', "I very much look forward to welcoming Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy, next week in Vienna." "This visit is a special honour as it marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over 40 years and a significant milestone as we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations with India," he said.

"We will have the opportunity to talk about further deepening our bilateral relationship and closer cooperation on the many geopolitical challenges," the Austrian chancellor said.

Responding to Nehammer, Modi said, "Thank you, Chancellor Karl Nehammer. It is indeed an honour to visit Austria to mark this historic occasion. I look forward to our discussions on strengthening the bonds between our nations and exploring new avenues of cooperation." "The shared values of democracy, freedom and rule of law form the bedrock upon which we will build an ever closer partnership," he said.

Modi will be travelling to Austria for his first visit on July 9 and 10, after his Moscow visit on July 8 and 9 at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)