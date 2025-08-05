    • The Federal
    NDA parliamentary party meet: Modi greeted with ‘Har Har Mahadev’ chants
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during the NDA parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, on Tuesday | PTI Photo

    The meeting is being held after a long gap and comes ahead of the vice-presidential election, amid a washout Monsoon Session

    5 Aug 2025 9:27 AM IST  (Updated:2025-08-05 05:45:11)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BJP-led NDA parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday (August 5), a get-together of the ruling alliance's MPs which was held after a gap of more than a year.

    The NDA meeting came a couple of days before the filing of nomination for the vice president's election begins on August 7. The NDA will have to announce its candidate, whose election will be a certainty due to the alliance's majority in the electoral college, by August 21, the last date of nomination-filing and the Monsoon session of Parliament.

    The meeting came in the middle of the Parliament session which has been all but a washout so far, except for a two-day discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, due to a united Opposition's ceaseless protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar by the Election Commission.

    2025-08-05 03:57:38
