NDA parliamentary party meet: Modi greeted with ‘Har Har Mahadev’ chants
The meeting is being held after a long gap and comes ahead of the vice-presidential election, amid a washout Monsoon Session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BJP-led NDA parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday (August 5), a get-together of the ruling alliance's MPs which was held after a gap of more than a year.
The NDA meeting came a couple of days before the filing of nomination for the vice president's election begins on August 7. The NDA will have to announce its candidate, whose election will be a certainty due to the alliance's majority in the electoral college, by August 21, the last date of nomination-filing and the Monsoon session of Parliament.
The meeting came in the middle of the Parliament session which has been all but a washout so far, except for a two-day discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, due to a united Opposition's ceaseless protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar by the Election Commission.
Follow live updates below
Live Updates
- 5 Aug 2025 10:38 AM IST
Modi leaves after NDA meetPM Narendra Modi leaves after NDA Parliamentary Party meeting concludes.
- 5 Aug 2025 10:26 AM IST
Modi felicitated at NDA meetPM Narendra Modi was welcomed and felicitated with a thunderous applause amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', after the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, at the NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting.
- 5 Aug 2025 10:25 AM IST
NDA meet beginsPM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and all NDA MPs attend the Parliamentary Party meeting.
- 5 Aug 2025 10:23 AM IST
Modi expected to speak on several issues
PM Modi is expected to speak on a host of current issues as the opposition has been raising the heat over the poll body's alleged partisan conduct favouring the government, and the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.
The prime minister is also likely to be felicitated by the parliamentary party over his government’s military response to the terror strike.