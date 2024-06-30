PM Modi speaks to Indian cricketers after T20 World Cup win, hails feat

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Indian cricket team on the phone on Sunday and congratulated its members on their T20 World Cup win.

Modi congratulated Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and appreciated his T20 career. He also lauded Virat Kohli for his innings in the final, besides his overall contribution to Indian cricket.

Both the greats announced their retirement from T20 internationals following the win.

Modi praised Hardik Pandya for his final over and Suryakumar Yadav for his splendid catch on the boundary line to dismiss David Miller. He also talked highly of Jaspreet Bumrah's contribution.

The prime minister thanked coach Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket.

In posts on X, the prime minister lauded Sharma, Kohli and Dravid.

He told Sharma, "You are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy has given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today." Addressing Kohli, he said, "Like the innings in the finals, you have anchored Indian batting splendidly. You've shone in all forms of the game. T20 cricket will miss you but I am confident you'll continue to motivate the new generation of players." Praising Dravid, he said his incredible coaching journey shaped the success of Indian cricket.

His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team, the prime minister added.

"India is grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations. We are happy to see him lift the World Cup. Happy to have congratulated him," he said.

The prime minister said the team showed excellent skill and spirit throughout the tournament. Each player's commitment was very motivating, he added. PTI

