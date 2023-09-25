PM Modi to poll-bound MP voters: 'Don't fall prey to Congress' games'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 25) slammed the Congress for questioning the women’s reservation bill while stating that the party and its ‘Ghamandia’ alliance couldn’t dare oppose it because women are now aware of their politics.

Addressing a ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ (workers’ convention) at Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Modi said, “The fact is the Congress has flaws in its intentions…These people are scared and now they will play a new game.” He claimed that the Opposition parties will try to divide ‘Naari Shakti’, or women’s power, urging them to stay united and not fall prey to Congress’ “divisive politics”.



Taking a dig at Congress, the prime minister said the party, for all the years they ruled, didn’t provide any assistance to women. “Why I had to build toilets, provide gas cylinders and drinking water? Because the Congress didn't want to work for women,” he said.





VIDEO | "'Nari Shati Vandan Adhiniyam' (Women's Reservation Bill) created a new history in the country. Women of the country waited for several decades, and it was also said that it might never be done. But there is guarantee for every every guarantee getting fulfilled when there… pic.twitter.com/YA63BHeKYW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 25, 2023

Modi said ‘Nari Shati Vandan Adhiniyam’ (Women’s Reservation Bill) created a new history in the country. “Women of the country waited for several decades, and it was also said that it might never be done. But there is guarantee for every guarantee getting fulfilled when there is Modi. However, I want to caution the women of India, the Congress and its new ‘Ghamandia’ alliance supported this Bill half-heartedly and reluctantly,” he added.



Recalling the last presidential elections, the prime minister said these (Congress) are the same people “who tried their best to stop” the country’s first tribal woman President Droupadi Murmu from occupying the top post. “These are the same people who have repeatedly tried to humiliate her. These are the same people who had stopped the entry of daughters in the front lines of the country’s armed forces,” he added.



Flays Cong misrule



Meanwhile, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging years of misrule and corruption in Madhya Pradesh before the BJP came to power in the state. He cautioned people that the return of the Congress would turn Madhya Pradesh into a ‘Bimaru’ state (an acronym to refer to some of the poorest states to imply they have lagged in terms of development parameters like economic growth, healthcare and education).



“Our government in Madhya Pradesh has completed almost two decades. This means the youths who will be voting for the first time in the upcoming elections, have only seen the BJP government. They are fortunate that they haven’t seen the poor governance of Congress in Madhya Pradesh,” said the prime minister in an apparent bid to dissuade first-time voters from voting for the grand old party.



“The Congress ruled Madhya Pradesh for a long time after the Independence and turned a prosperous state into ‘bimaru’. The youths of the state have not seen the deplorable law and order condition during the Congress rule,” he added.



Targets Rahul



In a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi said, “Congress leaders born with a silver spoon have turned agricultural land into picnic spots and the struggles of the poor into a photo session opportunity.” Rahul, over the last few months, has been interacting with labourers and workers across fields and putting out videos on social media platforms.



Modi addressed the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ to mark the culmination of the Jan Ashirwad Yatras, a mass-contact programme that the BJP has been taking out from five different places in Madhya Pradesh where the assembly polls are due this year-end. The prime minister also asserted that Madhya Pradesh has been an important centre of BJP's ideology and its vision of development.

