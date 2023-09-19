PM Modi renames old Parliament building as ‘Samvidhan Sadan’

As the functioning of Parliament shifted to the new building in Delhi, the old Parliament building will now be known as ‘Samvidhan Sadan’, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday (Sep 19).

The Speaker also announced that henceforth terms such as ‘House’, ‘Lobby’, and ‘Galleries’ used in the proceedings of the Lok Sabha will refer to the new building, which is now the Parliament House of India. “The building where we gathered in the morning will now be known as Samvidhan Sadan,” Birla said.

Earlier, at a function held in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that the building should be renamed ‘Samvidhan Sadan’. “We are shifting to the new Parliament building. It is an auspicious day, it is Ganesh Chaturthi,” he said.

“My suggestion is that as we are going to the new building, the glory of this building should never decline. It should not be called just the old Parliament... It can be named ‘Samvidhan Sadan’,” Modi said.

Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (September 19) gathered at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for the function. It is in this building tht meetings of the Constituent Assembly were held to frame the Constitution.

