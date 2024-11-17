PM Modi receives Nigeria's second-highest national award

Abuja, Nov 17 (PTI) Nigeria on Sunday conferred its second-highest national award - the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger - on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making him the second foreign dignitary to receive the distinction.

"Honoured to be conferred with the ‘Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger’ Award by Nigeria. I accept it with great humility and dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India and the friendship of India and Nigeria," Modi said after receiving the award from Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The prime minister thanked the government and the people of Nigeria for the honour.

This was the 17th such international award conferred on Modi by a country.

Modi said the relations between India and Nigeria are based on mutual cooperation, goodwill and respect.

"As two vibrant democracies with dynamic economies, we have been working together for the well-being of the people of both countries," he said.

Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign dignitary who was awarded GCON in 1969.

Modi said that in his meetings with the Nigerian leadership, he discussed in detail on making mutual cooperation more strong and broad.

He said that new possibilities have been identified in the economy, energy, agriculture, security, fintech, small and medium-scale enterprise and cultural sectors.

Modi said Nigeria has a very big and positive role in Africa and close cooperation with Africa has been a high priority for India.

"India and Nigeria will move forward together for the prosperity of the people of both countries and the entire African continent. We will give importance to the interests and priorities of the Global South, working in close coordination," he said.

Modi is in Nigeria on the first leg of his three-nation visit at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This visit is the first by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years.

On his arrival in Nigeria on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by Minister for Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented him with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja.

"The key symbolises the trust and honour bestowed on the prime minister by the people of Nigeria," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X.

From Abuja, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the G20 summit. His last destination will be Guyana. PTI

