PM Modi speaks to Putin, discusses Russia-US meeting on Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (August 18) spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

Modi said that Putin shared insights from his meeting with Trump during the call. The Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

“Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come. @KremlinRussia_E,” stated Modi in a post on X.

The development comes at a time when the India-US relationship has become frosty with Trump’s decision to impose 25 per cent retaliatory tariff on India for its purchase of oil from Russia, which, combined with the earlier 25 per cent reciprocal tariff, has pushed the total rate of US tariffs on INdian goods to 50 per cent. Trump has claimed that Russia was using the revenue from India’s oil purchase to fund its war in Ukraine.

US tariffs and ties with India

Trump has claimed that Russia was using the revenue from India’s oil purchase to fund its war in Ukraine. Later in the day Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

Trump and Putin met in Alaska for 2.5 hours on Friday to discuss Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. Despite the cordial tone and mutual praise, no deal was reached to end the conflict. Putin stated the two leaders achieved an “understanding” and warned European countries not to jeopardise early progress.

Trump, while calling the meeting highly productive with most points agreed, clarified that no final agreement was made, with at least one significant issue unresolved.

The summit concluded without a press conference, as both leaders only made brief statements and left without answering questions.

Will Trump halt retaliatory tariffs?

After meeting Putin in Alaska, Trump indicated he may reconsider imposing retaliatory tariffs on nations buying Russian oil, but emphasised there's no immediate need for such action.

He stated that the meeting had potentially reduced the urgency for tariffs, though this stance might change in two to three weeks. Trump's remarks were triggered by questions about oil trade involving India and Russia, as well as possible tariffs on China, yet he did not specify if he meant additional or retaliatory measures.

Earlier, Trump had threatened 100 per cent secondary tariffs on countries trading with Moscow if Russia failed to broker a Ukraine peace deal within 50 days. He also claimed India had stopped being an oil client for Moscow but warned that any secondary sanctions could financially devastate Russia.