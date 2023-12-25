PM Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee, Malaviya on their birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 25) paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary, saying he worked to speed up the country's development all his life.

Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu, her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and several ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, paid tributes to the BJP stalwart at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi.

Taking to social media platform X, Modi said Vajpayee's dedication and spirit of service to the country will be a source of inspiration during the 'Amrit Kaal' – the period until the centenary of India’s Independence in 2047.

In another post on X in Hindi, the prime minister paid tributes to noted freedom fighter and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary.

“Malaviya's incomparable personality and work will inspire every generation in the country,” the prime minister said.

Centenary year celebrations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tributes to the former prime minister during the ‘Atal Geet Ganga Programme’ organised on the eve of Vajpayee’s birth anniversary in Lucknow.

“Former prime minister Vajpayee proved during his tenure how stable governments can be beneficial for the country. The tradition continues today. Even while working for a long time, one can serve the people with values, ideals, and dedication... Whether on domestic or international fronts, Atal Bihari paved the way for the country's growth," he said.

The chief minister said the temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya embodying the values and ideals of Vajpayee will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on January 22 next year.

"It is also a wonderful coincidence that this year marks the centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth. He was born on December 25, 1924. Throughout the year, there will be various programmes, and on December 25 next year, we will have the opportunity to witness a grand celebration," he added.

During Vajpayee's centenary celebration, the state government would organise grand events at the block, gram panchayat, district, commissionerate, college, university, assembly and state levels.

A great orator, Vajpayee was the popular face of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and then the BJP. His acceptability beyond ideological boundaries was a key reason behind the BJP drawing support from many parties as he ran a successful coalition government from 1999 to 2004.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, and died on August 16, 2018.