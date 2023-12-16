The Federal
PM Modi pays tribute to heroes of Indias win over Pakistan in 1971 war
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Chief of Naval Staff R Hari Kumar and Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh pay tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, in New Delhi on Saturday. | PTI photo

PM Modi pays tribute to heroes of India's win over Pakistan in 1971 war

Agencies
16 Dec 2023 4:45 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-16 04:45:58.0)

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to the heroes of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas'.

"Their valour and dedication remain a source of immense pride for the nation. Their sacrifices and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in the people's hearts and our nation's history," PM Modi said in a post on X.

India salutes their courage and remembers their indomitable spirit, he said.

The prime minister said, "Today, on Vijay Diwas, we pay heartfelt tributes to all the brave heroes who dutifully served India in 1971, ensuring a decisive victory." India's decisive win over Pakistan led to the birth of Bangladesh.

Vijay Diwas is observed annually to commemorate the victory, with Pakistan's military surrendering to Indian forces. PTI

