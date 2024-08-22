PM Modi pays homage at Good Maharaja memorial, 2 others in Poland

Humanity and compassion are vital foundations of a “just and peaceful world”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Warsaw on Wednesday (August 21) as he paid homage at three memorials, including the monument of the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, known affectionately as the “Good Maharaja” who provided refuge to over 1,000 Polish children who escaped the Soviet Union.

Modi, who arrived in Warsaw on the first leg of his two-nation visit during which he will also travel to Ukraine, paid his tributes at the memorials for the Valivade-Kolhapur camp and the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino in Warsaw.

The Good Maharaja

“Humanity and compassion are vital foundations of a just and peaceful world. The Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw highlights the humanitarian contribution of Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, who ensured shelter as well as care to Polish children left homeless due to World War II. Jam Saheb is fondly remembered in Poland as Dobry Maharaja,” Modi posted on X along with some photos.

The memorial, located at the Square of the Good Maharaja, Warsaw, is a remembrance to the deep respect and gratitude the people and the government of Poland have for the Jamsaheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja (of modern-day Jamnagar in Gujarat), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

A historical connection

During World War II, the Jamsaheb provided shelter to over a thousand Polish children and is today remembered as the Dobry (Good) Maharaja in Poland. The profound impact of his generosity lives on among the polish people, it said.

At the memorial, Prime Minister Modi met with the descendants of polish people who were given shelter by the Jamsaheb, the MEA added.

His visit to the memorial highlights a special historical connection between India and Poland that continues to be cherished by the people of the two countries, it said.

Schools named after Jam Saheb

The memorial monument — a small brick pillar with inscriptions — was unveiled in October 2014 at the Square of the Good Maharaja, Ochota district, in Warsaw.

According to the Indian Embassy website, eight Polish primary and secondary schools are named after Jam Saheb, known as the “Good Maharaja” in Poland.

In 1942, the Maharaja had provided refuge to about 1,000 Polish children from war-torn, occupied Poland and Soviet camps following the occupation of Poland by Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia.

The surviving Polish children have formed an Association of Poles, which meets annually in one of the major Polish cities, it said.