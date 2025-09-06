Thaw in Indo-US ties? PM Modi responds to Trump's 'positive' remarks

Amid the strained India-US relations over tariffs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 6) responded to US President Donald Trump's "always be friends" remark, saying he "fully reciprocates Trump's sentiments".

Modi's statement came after Trump said he would "always be friends" with Modi, in an apparent U-turn, a day after claiming the US had "lost India to the deepest, darkest China."

Modi reciprocates Trump's sentiments

Modi said, India and the US have a "very positive" global strategic partnership.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," PM Modi wrote on X.

India has, so far, refrained from directly taking on the US or criticising Trump despite being slapped with steep tariffs over its continued purchase of Russian oil.

Trump reaffirms 'special relationship' with India

US President Donald Trump, on Friday (September 5), described India-US ties as a "very special relationship" and said that he and PM Modi would "always be friends".

However, he expressed displeasure over what PM Modi is "doing at the moment" — an apparent reference to India's purchase of Russian oil imports.

"I'll always be friends with PM Modi. He's a great Prime Minister. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a very special relationship. There is nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion," Trump said.

When asked about his Truth Social post about "losing India", Trump clarified saying, "I don't think we have". "I get along very well with (Indian PM) Modi as you know, he was here a couple of months ago, we went to the Rose Garden," he further said.

The US President also noted that trade talks with India are "going well."