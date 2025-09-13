Modi in Manipur: PM arrives in Churachandpur amid heavy rain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 13) inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line and flagged off the state's maiden Rajdhani Express connecting Aizawl with Delhi.

The Rs 8,070-crore Bairabi-Sairang railway line, considered one of the most challenging in Indian Railways' history, was sanctioned in 2008-09 and construction began in 2015.

Later, Modi arrived in Manipur to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur. This is Modi’s first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

He will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal. He will inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal and address a public function.

In view of Modi's visit, security has been tightened in Imphal and Churachandpur district headquarters town.

Both state and central forces' personnel were deployed in large numbers in and around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, the venues of the PM's rallies.

Modi will thereafter visit Assam and participate in the celebrations of the 100th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

