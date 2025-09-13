Modi in Manipur: PM arrives in Churachandpur amid heavy rain
PM Modi will lay foundation stone of multiple development projects in Manipur; this is his first visit to the state since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 13) inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line and flagged off the state's maiden Rajdhani Express connecting Aizawl with Delhi.
The Rs 8,070-crore Bairabi-Sairang railway line, considered one of the most challenging in Indian Railways' history, was sanctioned in 2008-09 and construction began in 2015.
Later, Modi arrived in Manipur to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur. This is Modi’s first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.
He will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal. He will inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal and address a public function.
In view of Modi's visit, security has been tightened in Imphal and Churachandpur district headquarters town.
Both state and central forces' personnel were deployed in large numbers in and around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, the venues of the PM's rallies.
Modi will thereafter visit Assam and participate in the celebrations of the 100th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.
- 13 Sept 2025 12:46 PM IST
PM Modi should have visited Manipur much earlier: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday (September 13) said that she is "glad" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to visit Manipur two years after the widespread violence in that state, but he should have thought of it before.
Priyanka also termed it "unfortunate" that the PM allegedly "allowed what is happening there to continue for so long and for so many people to get killed".
"I’m glad that he has decided after two years that it’s worth him visiting. He should have visited much long before. It is very unfortunate that he has allowed what is happening there to happen for so long and for so many people to get killed, so many people to go through so much strife before he decided to visit," she said while speaking to reporters here.
The Congress MP from Wayanand said whenever there was pain and suffering, the prime ministers in India would visit such places and it has been followed traditionally.
"Right through, no matter which party, wherever there was pain and suffering, they would go. And that has been the tradition since independence. So, he is fulfilling it after two years. I think he should’ve thought of it before," Vadra, who has been in Wayanad since Thursday night, said.
- 13 Sept 2025 12:17 PM IST
PM Modi heads to Churachandpur from Imphal by road amid heavy rain
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was heading to the Kuki stronghold of Churachandpur by road on Saturday afternoon after landing in Manipur's capital, Imphal, amid heavy rains.
Earlier, he was scheduled to fly directly from the Mizoram capital, Aizawl, to Churachandpur following his official programme, but inclement weather disrupted his travel plans, officials said.
This is his first visit to the state after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. In view of Modi's visit, security has been tightened in the state.
Modi was received at the Imphal airport by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.
He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in the state during the visit.
Later in the day, he will return to Meitei-dominated Imphal from Churachandpur, officials said.
- 13 Sept 2025 12:09 PM IST
Congress criticises PM Modi's Manipur visit; calls it an act of 'tokenism'
Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur a "pit stop", the Congress on Saturday (September 13) alleged that the trip is "tokenism" and a "grave insult" to the people of the state.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused Modi of organising a grand welcome ceremony for himself and claimed that it "is a cruel prick" to the wounds of those still suffering.
"In the words of your own... Where is your Rajdharma?" Kharge asked on X just before the start of Modi's Manipur visit.
"Narendra Modi ji, your 3-hour pit stop in Manipur is not compassion -- it's farce, tokenism, and a grave insult to wounded people. Your so-called roadshow in Imphal and Churachandpur today, is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps!" the Congress chief said in his post on X.
"Not to forget, that is your government which is responsible for National Security and border patrol. This hush-hush pit stop isn't repentance. It's not even guilt. You are organising a grand welcome ceremony for yourself. It is a cruel prick to the wounds of those still suffering because of your own abdication of basic constitutional responsibilities!" Kharge said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the PM and said he should have visited the state long before.
"I am glad that he has decided, after two years, that it is worth visiting (Manipur). He should have gone long before. It is very unfortunate that he has allowed what is happening there to continue for so long and for so many people to be killed. That has not been the tradition of prime ministers in India," she said.
- 13 Sept 2025 11:57 AM IST
PM Modi reaches Manipur for the first time after the ethnic violence in 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Imphal on Saturday (September 13) on his first visit to Manipur after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.
Modi was received at the Imphal airport by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.
He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore. In view of Modi's visit, security has been tightened in Imphal and the Churachandpur district.
The PM's visit comes amid repeated criticism by opposition parties for not visiting Manipur following the ethnic strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.
- 13 Sept 2025 11:38 AM IST
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of key projects worth Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur
Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur today. The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; 5 National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others.
- 13 Sept 2025 11:37 AM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate multiple development projects in Imphal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal today. They include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, unique all women's market, in 4 districts.
- 13 Sept 2025 11:06 AM IST
Heavy rains in Manipur ahead of PM's visit
Heavy rains lashed Manipur on Saturday (September 13) ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the state. Ankle-deep water was seen in parts of the Kangla Fort in Imphal, where Modi will address a public gathering. Heavy rains were also reported in the Churachandpur town.
In a statement, the Churachandpur district administration said the PM will visit Churachandpur as scheduled and rumours suggesting otherwise are "false and misleading".
Modi is scheduled to reach the Kuki stronghold of Churachandpur in the afternoon, his first trip to the state since ethnic violence broke out over two years ago. He will then travel to Imphal, the stronghold of the Meitei community.
The PM will unveil development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore during the visit, and interact with some internally displaced persons.
- 13 Sept 2025 10:58 AM IST
Mizoram will play an important role in India's journey to becoming a developed nation: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Our economy has seen a growth of 7.8% in the first quarter of 2025-26. It means India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. We are also seeing the growth of Make in India and exports. During Operation Sindoor, you all saw how our soldiers taught a lesson to those who sponsored terror. The whole nation was filled with a sense of pride about our armed forces. In this operation, Made in India weapons played a significant role in protecting our country. The growth of our economy and manufacturing sector is very important for our national security. Our government is committed to the welfare of every citizen, every family and every region. It is through the empowerment of the people that a developed India will be built. In this journey, I am confident that the people of Mizoram will play a very important role."
- 13 Sept 2025 10:54 AM IST
New GST reforms will make this festive season more vibrant across the nation: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Before 2014, even daily essentials like toothpaste, soap, and oil were taxed at 27%. Today, only 5% GST is applicable. During the Congress rule, medicines, test kits, and insurance policies were heavily taxed. That is why healthcare was expensive and insurance was out of reach for ordinary families. But today, all these have become affordable. The new GST rates will also make medicines for serious diseases like cancer more affordable. After September 22nd, cement and construction materials will also become cheaper. Many companies that manufacture scooters and cars have already reduced prices. I am sure that the festive season this time will be even more vibrant across the nation. As part of the reforms, GST on most hotels have been reduced to only 5% traveling to various places, staying in hotels and eating out will become cheaper. This will help more people travel, explore and enjoy different parts of our country..."