PM Modi meets chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa
Though the teenage prodigy lost in the final, he made history by clinching the silver medal at the recent FIDE event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who recently made history by clinching the silver medal in the FIDE World Cup.
"Had very special visitors at 7, LKM today. Delighted to meet you, @rpragchess along with your family. You personify passion and perseverance. Your example shows how India's youth can conquer any domain. Proud of you," Modi said on X after meeting him and his parents.
Praggnanandhaa earlier said, "It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence! Thank you sir for all the words of encouragement to me and my parents."
