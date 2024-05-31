PM Modi performs 'Surya Arghya' at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of his meditation exercise, on Friday (May 31) performed 'Surya Arghya' during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari.

Modi carried out 'Surya Arghya,' a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of sun and offered prayers with folded hands.

A short video clip, 'Sunrise, Surya Arghya, Spirituality,' posted by the BJP on its 'X' handle showed the PM pouring little water from a traditional, beaker-like small vessel into the sea as an offering (Arghya) and prayed using his prayer beads (Japa mala).

The BJP also posted photographs of the Prime Minister, clad in saffron shirt, shawl and dhoti, engrossed in meditation at the Dhyan Mandapam, where incense sticks, in front of him, could be spotted burning slowly. Modi also walked around the mandapam with his japa mala in his hands.





Faith meets worship...



Glimpses from Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's 45-hour long meditation session in Kanniyakumari. pic.twitter.com/Vvqxy02x4N — BJP (@BJP4India) May 31, 2024

Photographs of Modi in meditating posture have been apparently clicked during different times and similar is the case of video clips.

Kanyakumari is famous for its sunrise and sunset and the memorial is located on a tiny islet near the shoreline. At the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the PM embarked on meditation on the evening of May 30 and he is scheduled to complete it on the evening of June 1.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi offered prayers at Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, after the culmination of the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Prime Minister Modi concluded his election campaign in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Thursday, for the final phase of the general elections, which will be held on June 1.



The BJP is eying its third term in office, and Prime Minister Modi has extensively campaigned for his party across the length and breadth of the country.





#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | PM Narendra Modi meditates at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari, where Swami Vivekananda did meditation. He will meditate here till 1st June. pic.twitter.com/cnx4zpGv5z — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

Modi held around 206 election campaign events, including rallies and roadshows, in 75 days. He also did around 80 interviews with different news and media platforms.



The prime minister is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.



(With agency inputs)