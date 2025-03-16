'Earlier it was Maradona, now it's Messi': PM Modi on his favourite footballer

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he is not a cricket expert but results show which is a better team between India and Pakistan, in an apparent reference to India's dominant performance against the arch-rival in recent years.

In football, he called the legendary Diego Maradona a "true hero" of his time, and reminisced about his visit to Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh where he witnessed a deep love for the game among residents who called their region a 'mini Brazil'.

"If we talk about the past, back in 1980s one name that always stood out was Maradona. For that generation, he was seen as a true hero. And if you ask today's generation, they will immediately say (Lionel) Messi," he told podcaster Lex Fridman when asked to pick his favourite football player of all time.

On the better cricket team between India and Pakistan, PM Modi responded with a touch of humour and said he wasn't an expert but suggested recent results could provide an answer.

India defeated Pakistan decisively in a Champions Trophy match last month, the latest in the series of victories against the neighbours.

PM Modi also reflected on Maradona's profound influence on global football and called him a player who "electrified" the sport with his creativity and flair.

Recalling his visit to Shahdol, Modi said he saw about 80 to 100 people, including children and older youths, in their sports gear.

"I asked them where they were from, and they said they were from 'Mini Brazil.' When I asked what 'Mini Brazil' meant, they told me that every family in their village has been playing football for four generations, and nearly 80 national players have emerged from their village. Their annual football match attracts around 20,000 to 25,000 spectators from nearby areas," he said.

The prime minister expressed admiration for the strong football culture in the area and said such passion holds the potential to inspire future generations and drive the sport's growth in the country.

He especially praised India's women's football team and said the men's team are also doing well. PTI

