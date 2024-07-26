Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi pays tributes at Kargil War Memorial in Drass

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 26) laid a floral wreath at the Drass War Memorial in Ladakh to pay tributes to officers and soldiers of the armed forces who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation on the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

(With agency inputs)