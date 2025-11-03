PM Modi launches Rs 1 lakh cr RDI fund to spur private investment in research

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 3) unveiled the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Fund to encourage private sector investment in research and development.

He launched the RDI Fund at the first-ever Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC), which brings together policymakers, innovators, and global visionaries to advance the government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Two-tier funding structure

Modi also released a coffee table book showcasing India’s scientific achievements and a vision document outlining the country’s roadmap for science and technology.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) will serve as the nodal ministry for the RDI Fund, which will function through a two-tier funding structure.

Also Read: PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat

At the first level, a Special Purpose Fund (SPF) will be created within the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), which will act as the custodian of the Rs 1 lakh crore corpus.

Investment committees to vet proposals

The Fund will not directly invest in industries or start-ups but will instead channel capital through second-level fund managers, including Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), Development Finance Institutions (DFIs), and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), among others.

Also Read: India GDP to grow 6.5 pc in 2026, but there's urgent need for jobs: World Bank

Proposals for funding will be submitted by these second-level managers through investment committees comprising experts from financial, business, and technical fields, operating independently of the government.

(With agency inputs)