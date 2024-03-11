The Federal
PM Modi lauds DRDO for Mission Divyastra, first flight test of Agni-5 missile
The indigenously developed Agni-5 missile has put India in a select group of nations that have the MIRV technology | Representative photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

11 March 2024 12:46 PM GMT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 11) praised the DRDO for the first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile, an operation named Mission Divyastra.

"Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology," PM Modi posted on X.

MIRV technology essentially means that a single missile can deploy multiple war heads at different locations. India has now joined a select group of nations that have MIRV capability.

This statement from Modi came after the PMO said he was expected to make a "major announcement" shortly.

(This is a developing story)

