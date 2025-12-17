India, Ethiopia are natural partners in peace and connectivity, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on in his address to the Ethiopian Parliament on Wednesday (December 17) described India and Ethiopia as "natural partners" in regional peace, security and connectivity.

Addressing a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament, PM Modi further stated that while Ethiopia sits at a crossroads of Africa, India stands at the heart of the Indian Ocean.

"Ethiopia sits at a crossroads of Africa. India stands at the heart of the Indian Ocean. We are natural partners in regional peace, security and connectivity," added PM Modi.

‘Felt at home in Ethiopia’

Elaborating further, PM Modi said that as developing countries, India and Ethiopia have a lot to learn from and offer to each other. The PM said that the two countries also share warmth in climate and in spirit.

Also Read: Modi holds talks with Ethiopian PM Ali, ties upgraded to Strategic Partnership

The Prime Minister described Ethiopia as the "land of lions", stating that he felt at home in the African country, as his home state, Gujara,t is also home to lions.

"It is a moment of great privilege for me to stand before you today. I feel honoured to be here in the temple of democracy, in the heart of a nation with ancient wisdom and modern aspirations," said PM Modi as quoted by ANI.

Respect for Ethiopia’s Parliament

PM Modi said that he had brought with him the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and conveyed his deep respect for Ethiopia’s Parliament, its people and the country’s democratic journey.

Also Read: PM Modi honoured with Ethiopia’s top award, a first for world leaders

Reflecting on the role of democratic institutions, he said, “In this great building, the will of the people becomes the will of the state. When the wheel of the state moves in harmony with the wheel of the people, the wheel of progress moves forward with hope and purpose.”

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for conferring on him the Grand Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, the country’s highest civilian award. “I accept this honour with folded hands and humility on behalf of the people of India,” he said.

‘Shared cultural sentiment’

Describing Ethiopia as among the world’s oldest civilisations, the Prime Minister said its history continues to live in its mountains and valleys and in the hearts of its people. He also pointed to a shared cultural sentiment, noting that both India’s national song Vande Mataram and Ethiopia’s national anthem refer to the land as “mother”.

Also Read: PM Modi arrives in Ethiopia on second leg of three-nation tour

“We too are an ancient civilisation, walking confidently into the future, guided by the call of ‘Sabka saath, Sabka vikas, Sabka prayas’. Our emotions for our motherland also reflect our shared perspective. India’s song Vande Mataram and the Ethiopian national anthem both refer to the land as mother. They inspire us to take pride in our cultural heritage and to protect the motherland,” PM Modi said.

The backdrop

The address followed wide-ranging talks a day earlier between PM Modi and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, during which India and Ethiopia agreed to elevate their relationship to a Strategic Partnership.

The discussions covered cooperation in areas including food and health security, capacity building, Digital Public Infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, medical tourism, energy and critical minerals.

(With agency inputs)