PM Modi inaugurates Boeing's global engineering and tech centre near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Boeing's new global engineering and technology centre campus near here.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the plane-maker's largest such investment outside the US.

The campus at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the city outskirts will become a cornerstone for partnerships with the vibrant startups, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, according to official sources. PTI

