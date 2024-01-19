PM Modi inaugurates Boeing's global engineering and tech centre near Bengaluru

The Federal
PM Modi inaugurates Boeings global engineering and tech centre near Bengaluru
A rendition of the Boeing campus at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the city outskirts | Photo: X (Twitter)

Agencies
19 Jan 2024 10:16 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-19 10:22:11.0)

Bengaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Boeing's new global engineering and technology centre campus near here.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the plane-maker's largest such investment outside the US.

The campus at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the city outskirts will become a cornerstone for partnerships with the vibrant startups, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, according to official sources. PTI

BoeingNarendra Modi
