Modi-Zelenskyy talks | Ukraine, Russia need to engage with each other: India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 23) reiterated India's willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return to peace in Ukraine when he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the need for sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that will have broad acceptability and contribute towards early restoration of peace. He reiterated India's willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace," Jaishankar said at a media briefing.

He also said that much of the discussions between Modi and President Zelenskyy were with regard to the war in Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Jaishankar said a significant part of the discussions was devoted to bilateral ties between India and Ukraine. "A significant part of it was devoted to our bilateral relations. There was a discussion about trade, economic issues, defence, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, education. There were a whole lot of issues...The leaders also tasked the Intergovernmental Commission, of which Minister Kuleba and I are the co-chairs, to specifically focus on rebuilding our trade and economic relations, which had gone down in recent times. And we certainly look forward to having an early meeting of that body, definitely by the end of this year."

On his X handle, Modi wrote along with pictures, "President @ZelenskyyUa and I had very productive discussions in Kyiv today. India is eager to deepen economic linkages with Ukraine. We discussed ways to boost cooperation in agriculture, technology, pharma and other such sectors. We also agreed to further cement cultural linkages."

The external affairs minister described Modi's visit to Kyiv as a "landmark" trip.

The prime minister arrived in Kyiv on a special train in the morning and he was received by the first deputy prime minister of Ukraine Jaishankar said a significant part of discussions between Prime Minister Modi and President Zelenskyy was devoted to the bilateral relations.

PM pays homage to children

Earlier in the day, Modi visited the multimedia Martyrologist exposition on children at the National Museum of History of Ukraine in Kyiv. He was accompanied by Zelenskyy.

"Prime Minister was deeply touched by the poignant exposition set up in memory of children who have lost their lives in the conflict. He expressed his sorrow at the tragic loss of young lives and as a mark of respect placed a toy in their memory," PMO said in a statement.

He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in Kyiv.

"Prime Minister underscored the timeless relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s message of peace in building a harmonious society. He noted that the path shown by him offered solutions to present day global challenges," PMO said.

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, located in ‘Oasis of Peace’ park in Kyiv, serves as a beacon of hope and peace for humanity.

