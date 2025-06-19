PM Modi greets Rahul Gandhi on birthday

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 55th birthday on Thursday.

He said on X, "Birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life." A fifth-term Lok Sabha MP and former Congress president, Gandhi is a scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family, whose three members have occupied the post of prime minister since India's independence.

He is considered the de facto face of the main opposition party. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)