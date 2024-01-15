The Federal
Narendra Modi feeds cows
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds cows on Makar Sankranti, at his residence in New Delhi, on Sunday, January 14. PTI

PM Modi greets people on Makar Sankranti, harvest festivals

Agencies
15 Jan 2024 5:35 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-01-15 05:35:49.0)

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and harvest festivals celebrated in different regions of the country with different names.

In his posts on X, Modi noted that the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti is associated with meditation and charity as he wished for good health and prosperity for everyone.

He also wished people on Pongal and Magh Bihu. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
PongalMakar Sankranti
Agencies
About the AuthorAgencies
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X