PM Modi greets people on Makar Sankranti, harvest festivals

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and harvest festivals celebrated in different regions of the country with different names.

In his posts on X, Modi noted that the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti is associated with meditation and charity as he wished for good health and prosperity for everyone.

He also wished people on Pongal and Magh Bihu. PTI

