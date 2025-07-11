Congress takes dig at PM Modi over Bhagwat's 75-yr remark: 'What kind of 'ghar-wapsi'

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The Congress on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's reported remarks on stepping aside at 75 years of age, saying what kind of a homecoming is this for the PM that upon returning from abroad he was reminded by the Sarsanghchalak that he will turn 75 this year.

During an event in Nagpur on Wednesday, RSS chief Bhagwat mentioned Sangh ideologue late Moropant Pingley's statement about stepping aside after 75 years of age.

Bhagwat specifically referred to Pingley's remarks that when the shawl of 75 years is draped over you, it means that you have reached a certain age and should step aside and let others work.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Poor award-seeking Prime Minister! What a homecoming this is - on returning he was reminded by the Sarsanghchalak that he will turn 75 on 17 September 2025." "But the Prime Minister can also tell the Sarsanghchalak that - he too will turn 75 on 11 September 2025! One arrow, two targets!" he said. PTI

