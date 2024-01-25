PM Modi, French President Macron meet at Jantar Mantar in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday met at Jantar Mantar here ahead of their roadshow.

Modi reached the observatory from Jaipur airport while Macron came to the site after visiting Amber Fort.

The two leaders met there and hugged each other. Later, they visited the observatory.

Jantar Mantar is one of the oldest astronomical observatories featuring the world's largest stone sundial. PTI

