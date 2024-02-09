PM Modi has surprise lunch with MPs at Parliament canteen

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch with some MPs belonging to different parties at the Parliament canteen on Friday.

BJD leader Sasmit Patra, RSP leader N K Premachandran, TDP's K Ram Mohan Naidu, BSP's Ritesh Pandey and some BJP leaders, including Union minister L Murugan and Heena Gavit, were with Modi as they had lunch together.

Modi later posted pictures of their meal together and said, "Enjoyed a sumptuous lunch, made even better thanks to the company of parliamentary colleagues from various parties and different parts of India." Parliament's Winter session ends on Saturday. It is the last session of Parliament before the Lok Sabha elections, expected in April-May. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)