PM Modi dedicates 5 AIIMS to nation, inaugurates projects worth Rs 48,000 crore

Rajkot, Feb 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot in Gujarat and e-dedicated to the nation four more AIIMS at Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh).

He inaugurated development projects worth Rs 48,000 at the function held here and asserted that his guarantee begins when hope from others fades.

"For 50 years after Independence, there was only one AIIMS in the country, and that too in Delhi. In the seven decades since Independence, only seven AIIMS were approved but even these were never completed," he said.

"But now, in just 10 days, seven new AIIMS were inaugurated or its foundation stones laid. That is why I am saying we are developing the country at a pace much faster than what happened in the last six to seven decades," he said. PTI

