PM Modi, CJI Chandrachud pay floral tributes to Ambedkar on death anniversary

Saying Dr BR Ambedkar dedicated his life to the welfare of the exploited and deprived, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (December 6) paid tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary.

Besides being the architect of the Constitution, he was an immortal champion of social harmony, Modi said of Ambedkar, who came from a Dalit family and rose to become one of the most important figures in Indian politics with his championing the cause of the underprivileged.

Recognition of his ideas has grown over the decades since his demise in 1956 as leaders, especially those with a Dalit background, have rallied Scheduled Castes, an influential voting bloc, and other weaker sections around Ambedkar's push for education, constitutional agitation and consolidation for their empowerment.

“We have to stand by the values of Dr Ambedkar," Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said while offering tributes to Ambedkar along with other companion judges in the apex court premises.

"It is a historic occasion for the Supreme Court because December 6 is historic for the nation. But we are now part of this slice of history by installing the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar here in the Supreme Court," CJI Chandrachud said.

President Droupadi Murmu had on November 26 unveiled a statue of Ambedkar in the apex court premises on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Justice Chandrachud said he and his colleagues were deeply honoured that "we are part of this slice of history to pay homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution".

Meanwhile, thousands of people from across the country gathered at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai to pay tributes to Ambedkar on the day of his Mahaparinirvan (death anniversary). Ambedkar died on this day in 1956.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary.

The death anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution is observed as ‘Mahaparinirvan Din’ in Maharashtra. Various leaders, cutting across party lines paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at 'Chaityabhoomi' at the Shivaji Park in the Dadar area of Mumbai.

NCP founder Sharad Pawar and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who visited 'Chaityabhoomi', were among other leaders who paid homage to Ambedkar.

In a post on X, Sharad Pawar described Ambedkar as the one who brought about a social revolution to fight for the rights of the deprived sections of society.

Thackeray's party Shiv Sena (UBT) said the presence of a large number of followers at the memorial is a testimony to Ambedkar’s work and ideology.

Every year, thousands of people from across the state converge at B R Ambedkar's memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' on December 6.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set up temporary sheds, mobile toilets, drinking water and medical stalls at Shivaji Park in view of the huge rush of BR Ambedkar's followers.

The civic body has also organised a photo exhibition on the occasion and published a book on the life and times of the Dalit icon.

Maharashtra government has declared that a public holiday will be observed in Mumbai on December 6 to mark the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar. As per a circular issued by the state government on Tuesday (December 5), all state government and administrative offices in Mumbai and its sub-districts will remain closed on Dr Ambedkar’s death anniversary.

(With agency inputs)

