PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog meeting; Mamata attends, Nitish skips

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 27) presided over a meeting of the NITI Aayog's 9th Governing Council that seeks to unveil a road map to make India a developed nation by 2047. The meeting also aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments and enhance the quality of life in rural and urban areas by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions. Meeting's participants The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and several Union ministers. The prime minister is the chairman of NITI Aayog. The meeting will focus on the recommendations of the 3rd National Conference of chief secretaries held in December last year. Five key issues During the conference, recommendations were made on five key themes: drinking water, electricity, health, schooling as well as land and property. A vision document is being prepared to help India become a developed economy of USD 30 trillion by 2047, the 100th year of its independence. In 2023, NITI Aayog was entrusted with the task of consolidating the 10 sectoral thematic visions into a combined vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.

Nitish Kumar skips meeting

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not attend the Niti Aayog meeting, officials said.

The state was represented at the meeting by deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, they said.

The cause for Kumar's absence from the crucial meeting could not be known immediately.

"This is not the first time that the CM is not attending the Nitish Aayog meeting. The CM did not attend the meeting earlier as well, and Bihar was represented by the then deputy CM. This time also both the Dy CMs went to attend the meeting," JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told PTI.

"Besides, there are four Union ministers from Bihar who are members of the Aayog and they will be present in the meeting. There is nothing to say on this," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is attending the meeting.

