Modi, ministers brainstorm over post-election Viksit Bharat vision
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Council of Ministers' meeting on Sunday | Pic: X / @airnewsalerts

Modi, ministers brainstorm over post-election Viksit Bharat vision

Detailed action plan for next five years includes 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken after new government is formed in May

3 March 2024 2:18 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-03-03 16:18:52.0)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a day-long meeting of his Council of Ministers as they brainstormed over the vision document for "Viksit Bharat: 2047" and a detailed action plan for the next five years.

Government sources said a 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken after a new government is formed in May was deliberated upon during the meeting for its quick implementation.

They said the roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" is a result of more than two years of intensive preparation and involved a "whole of government" approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilisation of youths for inputs.

Comprehensive blueprint

"More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youths were received," one official said.

The roadmap for Viksit Bharat has a comprehensive blueprint with clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points, the sources said, adding that its goals include areas such as economic growth, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure and social welfare.

Several ministries articulated their ideas in the meeting, which is likely to be the last such get-together before the Lok Sabha polls are announced. These included Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure and social welfare.

Poll-ready

Media reports said the meeting began at around 11 am at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in New Delhi.

While Modi has convened such meeting periodically to discuss key policy matters and governance, today's session is seen as important, considering the Lok Sabha elections are just weeks away.

Quoting sources, a PTI report said Modi asked his ministerial colleagues to go all out to win people's support during the polls. He spoke about numerous measures taken by his government to boost development and ensure welfare of all sections of society.

"We will meet again after winning (polls)," a source quoted him as saying. Modi is also said to have asked the ministers to come out with "actionable, measurable and clearly defined plans" for the new government.

He has repeatedly expressed confidence that his government will retain power for a third consecutive term and has set a target of winning 370 seats for the BJP and more than 400 for the ruling alliance led by his party in the Lok Sabha polls.

