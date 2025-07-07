BRICS LIVE: Trump warns of 10 pc extra tariff on nations siding with ‘Anti-American’ policies
Earlier, BRICS bloc of developing countries, without naming Trump had condemned a rise in trade tariffs
Even as the BRICS summit is underway in Brazil, American President Donald Trump on Sunday (July 6), warned that the US will slap an additional 10 per cent tariff on countries that side with the “anti-American” policies of the grouping.
“Any country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted on Truth Social.
The US president didn’t specify what he meant by “anti-American policies”.
Trump’s statement comes even as the US along with India, a member of BRICS, is trying to seal a mega trade deal ahead of the July 9 deadline after which the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariffs – on hold since April – will kick in.
BRICS condemns tariff hike
Earlier on Sunday, the BRICS bloc of developing nations condemned the increase of tariffs and attacks on Iran, but refrained from naming US Trump.
In an indirect swipe at the US, the group's declaration raised “serious concerns” about the rise of tariffs which it said were “inconsistent with WTO (World Trade Organisation) rules.” The BRICS added that those restrictions “threaten reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty.”
Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who hosted the summit, criticised NATO's decision to hike military spending by 5 per cent of GDP annually by 2035. That sentiment was later echoed in the group's declaration.
“It is always easier to invest in war than in peace,” Lula said at the opening of the summit.
Iran in attendance Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was expected to attend the summit before the attacks on his country in June, sent his foreign minister Abbas Araghchi to the meeting in Rio.
The group's declaration criticised the attacks on Iran without mentioning the US or Israel, the two nations that conducted them.
Modi calls for global action against terror
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for BRICS to act as a catalyst for global cooperation and a multipolar world, urging the grouping to lead by example and meet the expectations of the Global South. The Indian prime minister also made a strong case for the fight against terrorism, calling for a unified global act against the evil.
Addressing the Outreach Session on 'Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs and Artificial Intelligence' at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, the Indian prime minister said the strength of the bloc lies in its diversity and shared commitment to multipolarity.
‘Guiding force for multipolar world’
“The diversity of the BRICS group and our firm belief in multipolarity are our greatest strengths. We must reflect on how BRICS can serve as a guiding force for a multipolar world in times to come," the prime minister said.
He emphasised the importance of BRICS nations setting benchmarks in global governance and development cooperation.
"The Global South has expectations from us. To fulfill them, we must follow the principle of 'Lead by Example'. India is fully committed to working shoulder to shoulder with all partners to achieve mutual goals," he said.
No room for double standards: Modi on terrorism
Modi also spoke about the challenge of terrorism, citing the example of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam in which 26 tourists were killed.
- 7 July 2025 10:23 AM IST
BRICS condemns Pahalgam attack; calls for shunning double standards in combating terrorism
The BRICS grouping on Sunday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in the strongest terms and echoed India's position to pursue a "zero tolerance" approach towards terrorism and called for shunning double standards in countering the menace.
The top leaders of BRICS nations articulated their firm resolve to combat terrorism, including cross-border movement of terrorists and terror financing, on the first day of the grouping's two-day summit in this seaside Brazilian city.
In an apparent reference to Washington's reciprocal tariffs, the leaders also criticised the "indiscriminate rising of tariffs", holding that such measures threaten to undermine global trade.
The BRICS leaders unveiled the "Rio de Janeiro Declaration" that featured the bloc's position on a number of pressing global challenges, including terrorism, the situation in West Asia, trade and tariff, and reform of global institutions such as the UN Security Council and the Bretton Woods Institutions.
"We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens," the leaders said in the declaration.
"We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism," the BRICS declaration said.
"We emphasise the primary responsibility of states in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law," it said.
The BRICS resolved to further deepen counter-terrorism cooperation and called for concerted actions against all UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities.
The grouping also called for an expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework.
- 7 July 2025 10:22 AM IST
Chinese Premier Li calls on BRICS to be vanguard in advancing global governance reform
BRICS countries should strive to become the vanguard in advancing the global governance reform agenda to build a better world, Chinese Premier Li Qiang has said.
Addressing the plenary session of "Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance" of the 17th BRICS Summit on Sunday, Li called on the BRICS bloc to safeguard world peace and tranquillity and promote the peaceful settlement of disputes.
Li represented China as President Xi Jinping missed this year’s BRICS summit, the first in his over 12-year-long presidency. He said at present, changes unseen in a century are unfolding at an accelerated pace, international rules and order are being severely challenged, and the authority and efficacy of multilateral institutions continue to wane, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Li highlighted Xi’s vision of global governance, which included extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.
"BRICS countries should strive to become the vanguard in advancing the reform of global governance," Xinhua quoted Li as saying.
Li said that in the face of growing conflicts and differences, it is necessary to enhance extensive consultation based on equality and mutual respect.
In the face of deeply intertwined common interests, it is needed to pursue joint contribution through solidarity; In the face of mutually beneficial development opportunities, it is needed to hold an open mind to seek mutual success and shared benefits, said Li.
- 7 July 2025 10:17 AM IST
BRICS condemns the increase in tariffs and Middle East tensions
The BRICS bloc of developing nations on Sunday condemned the increase of tariffs and attacks on Iran, but refrained from naming US President Donald Trump.
The group's declaration, which took a dig at Israel's military actions in the Middle East, spared Russia from criticism and mentioned war-torn Ukraine just once.
The two-day summit was marked by the absence of two of its most powerful members. China's President Xi Jinping did not attend a BRICS summit for the first time since he became his country's leader in 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who spoke via videoconference, continues to mostly avoid traveling abroad due to an international arrest warrant issued after Russia invaded Ukraine.
- 7 July 2025 9:26 AM IST
EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts from Russia, Iran, Mexico
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met his counterparts from Russia, Iran and Mexico and discussed bilateral cooperation and global issues.
Jaishankar met these leaders on Sunday the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit here in Brazil.
Jaishankar, during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, discussed bilateral cooperation, West Asia, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
"Good to meet with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of #BRICS2025," Jaishankar posted on X.
He also met his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, and discussed regional developments.
"Glad to meet FM @araghchi of Iran this (Sunday) evening. Our conversation focused on recent regional developments," Jaishankar said.
During his meeting with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Juan Ramon de la Fuente, Jaishankar discussed the advancement of bilateral partnership, focusing on health, digital, technology and space.
- 7 July 2025 9:23 AM IST
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries aligning with 'Anti-American policies of BRICS'
US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on countries aligning themselves with the “anti-American” policies of the BRICS grouping.
His comments came after the BRICS bloc condemned the increase of tariffs without naming Trump. Leaders of the BRICS are meeting in Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit on July 6-7.
“Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10 per cent Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday night.
BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.
Trump also said in a separate post that the US will send out “letters” on tariffs and deals to various countries beginning Monday.
“I am pleased to announce that the UNITED STATES TARIFF Letters, and/or Deals, with various Countries from around the World, will be delivered starting 12:00 PM (Eastern), Monday, July 7th. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J TRUMP, President of The United States of America,” he said.