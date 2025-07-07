BRICS LIVE: Trump warns of 10 pc extra tariff on nations siding with ‘Anti-American’ policies

Even as the BRICS summit is underway in Brazil, American President Donald Trump on Sunday (July 6), warned that the US will slap an additional 10 per cent tariff on countries that side with the “anti-American” policies of the grouping.

“Any country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The US president didn’t specify what he meant by “anti-American policies”.

Trump’s statement comes even as the US along with India, a member of BRICS, is trying to seal a mega trade deal ahead of the July 9 deadline after which the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariffs – on hold since April – will kick in.

BRICS condemns tariff hike

Earlier on Sunday, the BRICS bloc of developing nations condemned the increase of tariffs and attacks on Iran, but refrained from naming US Trump.

In an indirect swipe at the US, the group's declaration raised “serious concerns” about the rise of tariffs which it said were “inconsistent with WTO (World Trade Organisation) rules.” The BRICS added that those restrictions “threaten reduce global trade, disrupt global supply chains, and introduce uncertainty.”

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who hosted the summit, criticised NATO's decision to hike military spending by 5 per cent of GDP annually by 2035. That sentiment was later echoed in the group's declaration.

“It is always easier to invest in war than in peace,” Lula said at the opening of the summit.

Iran in attendance Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who was expected to attend the summit before the attacks on his country in June, sent his foreign minister Abbas Araghchi to the meeting in Rio.

The group's declaration criticised the attacks on Iran without mentioning the US or Israel, the two nations that conducted them.

Modi calls for global action against terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for BRICS to act as a catalyst for global cooperation and a multipolar world, urging the grouping to lead by example and meet the expectations of the Global South. The Indian prime minister also made a strong case for the fight against terrorism, calling for a unified global act against the evil.

Addressing the Outreach Session on 'Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs and Artificial Intelligence' at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, the Indian prime minister said the strength of the bloc lies in its diversity and shared commitment to multipolarity.

‘Guiding force for multipolar world’

“The diversity of the BRICS group and our firm belief in multipolarity are our greatest strengths. We must reflect on how BRICS can serve as a guiding force for a multipolar world in times to come," the prime minister said.

He emphasised the importance of BRICS nations setting benchmarks in global governance and development cooperation.

"The Global South has expectations from us. To fulfill them, we must follow the principle of 'Lead by Example'. India is fully committed to working shoulder to shoulder with all partners to achieve mutual goals," he said.

No room for double standards: Modi on terrorism

Modi also spoke about the challenge of terrorism, citing the example of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam in which 26 tourists were killed.

